East Fire showing no signs of slowing

CASCADE, Idaho — Heading into the weekend, the East Fire is still challenging fire crews.

Beginning on Thursday, the East Fire is burning approximately 10 miles east of Cascade and has grown to 2750 acres.

Crews made up of 117 individuals both on the ground and participating with air support have been unable to contain the blaze, and are still reporting 0% containment.

RELATED | East Fire explodes to nearly 1,700 acres near Cascade

Additional ground crews and engines are in route to help gain control over the area. Increasing winds are expected, along with isolated showers and thunderstorms, in the area today and may cause additional challenges for crews.

The fire is burning in thick timber that has a lot of dead standing and downed trees, including sub alpine fir that is known to throw embers and create hot spots. The Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team is coming in to provide more operational and logistical support and will take command of efforts on Saturday.

RELATED | Cascade residents react to East Fire

The East Mountain repeater site remain under threat, as are trail systems and private land. Authorities are asking that traffic avoid Clear Creek Road, Forest Road 409 if possible.

At this time, no evacuation orders have been put in place.

