Fire crews are working to control 12 new lightning-caused wildfires

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise BLM responded to twelve lightning-ignited wildfires across the district Friday, and crews successfully contained all of the fires Saturday.

With exception to the Alkie and Benny Fires, all fires have been controlled at this time. Officials predict the Alkie and Benny Fires will be controlled by 8:00 p.m. Sunday.



Alkie Fire

• Located approximately 7 miles north of Glenns Ferry, ID

• Estimated at 2,027 acres

• Cause – Lightning

• *Fire 100% Contained – Estimated Control Time 8 PM on 8/19/2018*



Benny Fire

• Located approximately 9 miles north of Glenns Ferry, ID

• Estimated at 902 acres

• Cause – Lightning

• Consumed the Little C Fire.

• *Fire 100% Contained – Estimated Control Time 8 PM on 8/19/2018*



Cutoff Fire

• Located approximately 13 miles southwest of Grand View , ID

• *Controlled*



Big C Fire

• Located approximately 9 miles northwest of Glenns Ferry, ID

• *Controlled*

Muddy Fire

• Located approximately 30 miles southeast of Jordan Valley, OR

• *Controlled*

Poison Fire

• Located approximately 25 miles southwest of Bruneau, ID

• *Controlled*

MM 98 Fire HWY 20

• Located approximately 1 mile northeast of Mountain Home, ID

• *Controlled*

MM 108 Fire HWY 20

• Located approximately 8 miles northeast of Mountain Home Idaho, ID

• *Controlled*

Twenty Fire

• Located approximately 5 miles northeast of Mountain Home, ID

• *Controlled*

Canyon Fire

• Located approximately 5 miles north of Mountain Home, ID

• *Controlled*

Goldie Fire

• Located approximately 10 miles south of Mountain Home, ID

• *Controlled*