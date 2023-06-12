Finding Hope: rootboundboise

Plants need their roots to stay in the ground, or else they'd be blow away by the wind. Humans aren't so different. Whether you're struggling with anxiety, depression, or even addiction, finding that one thing that keeps your grounded, and gives you purpose, can help you get back on track.

Luke Jarmin, a Boise native, had a long battle with drug and alcohol addition. In August of 2022, he checked himself into rehab. That's where his floral design business, rootboundboise, formed. Jarmin explains, "I was given flowers for a milestone in sobriety and I put together an arrangement and put it online. People just started asking me to put them together and it's been pretty consistent."

Prior to his recovery, Luke Jarmin performed as well-known drag queen Eartha Quaka in the Boise nightlife scene. Despite loving his alter ego, Jarmin found himself needing to prioritize his own wellness and redirect his focus towards a healthier path to overcome his addiction. However, he isn't planning to give up the wig and heels just yet. Jarmin plans to offer flower delivery, or even floral design classes, in full drag as he expands his business. His flowers aren't solely for friends or lovers, he also offers dead flowers to be delivered for "a prank or a petty message."

He encourages others struggling, specifically with addiction, to continue seeking out that passion project. "I could be in my worst day but when I put something together and create beauty and then take it to somebody and I just see them light up and I see the joy it brings them - to be a part of that takes me outside of myself for a moment." He says it may even turn into a career, "It's that type of mentality where I'm jumping from idea to idea until you find the one that's like this is what I live for."

He hopes to keep expanding his flower empire, "In my recovery and in my current job, that's where I found the most healing and most joy is in giving of myself to other people. I want to keep doing it and growing it... until... well forever." To get in touch with look you can reach out to him through his Facebook page or Instagram page