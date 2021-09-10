Fetuses found at funeral home were university collection

POCATELLO, Idaho — Police say the remains of roughly 50 fetuses found at a Pocatello funeral home were part of a biological collection that Idaho State University provided to the funeral home for cremation in 2017.

The fetuses and at least 12 other decomposing bodies were discovered at the Downard Funeral Home after a state health inspector alerted police. Investigators have been working to identify the remains.

The Idaho State Journal reports ISU spokesperson Stuart Summers says the fetuses were part of a decades-old biology collection showing fetal development.

Police have identified about half of the bodies found at the home so far.