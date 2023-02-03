Federal Rental Funding can be masking the current rental crisis as rents increase

BOISE, Idaho — For the last couple of years, the housing market for renters has been a wild ride. Boise was long known as one of the most affordable cities in America, enticing new residents from out of state and data backs that up.

According to the University of Idaho, more than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, but while folks continue to move here the affordable part is starting to change.

Deanna Watson, Executive Director for the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities tells me that during the month of December they received, on average, 120 applications per day seeking rental assistance.

“We are seeing landlords not just raise the rent annually but sometimes on a 30-day notice,” said Deanna Watson, Executive Director for the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities.

A local Boise resident that lives in a Senior Living apartment tells me she has lived in her current apartment for 3 years, her rent has increased twice and will be increasing a third time next month.

“He just sends a letter and says here is the rent increase and housing has 60 days to figure out people’s rent,” said Buffy Jones, Boise renter.

According to Idaho Code Section 55-307, there are no limits on the number of times or the amount a landlord can increase the rent unless there is a provision in the lease.

Jones is currently seeking a more affordable unit, but since she receives assistance through the housing choice voucher program, also known as Section 8, she has struggled to find a new home.

"It's a struggle with the price of food and gas and just your everyday things,” said Jones.

Many people are currently receiving rental assistance through federal funding due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and housing officials say those programs might be masking the real rental crisis, which could be revealed when the funds run out.

“We will see a dramatic increase in the number of families who still are not able to stand on their own and pay the cost that is associated with their rent,” said Deanna Watson.

Funds are still available thru the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but housing officials are unsure how long the program will last.