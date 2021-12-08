Watch
Federal judge to decide if transgender athlete case is moot

Posted at 9:13 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:13:45-05

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho woman says her lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on transgender athletes should continue moving through the court system because she is enrolled as a student at Boise State University and plans to play soccer on the school’s club team next spring.

Lindsay Hecox, a transgender athlete, sued last year after Idaho passed a law barring transgender women from playing on women’s sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.

Attorneys for the state say Hecox has changed her mind in the past about remaining a Boise State student. They want the case thrown out until it's clear Hecox will compete in sports.

