Federal judge removed from Thomas Creech case, new appeal filed

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge overseeing the case of Idaho death row inmate Thomas Creech was removed from the case on Wednesday following a unanimous ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The court found that U.S. District Judge Amanda Brailsford failed to recuse herself from Creech's case earlier this year due to a close friendship with Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, ordering for a new judge to be assigned. This decision came the same day Creech was issued a new death warrant by the Idaho Department of Corrections, setting his execution date for Nov. 13.

Also on Wednesday, a new appeal was filed on behalf of Creech, appealing against several past judgments, including the dismissal of Creech's petition for a post-conviction hearing and the previously denied motion for reconsideration.

On Thursday, Creech's attorneys filed an order to expedite the appeal due to the upcoming execution date. Oral arguments, if needed, will take place on Friday, Nov. 1.