November execution set for Thomas Creech following execution chamber renovations

The Idaho Department of Correction has issued a new death warrant for Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Thomas Eugene Creech, whose execution in February was unable to proceed. Creech is now scheduled to be executed Nov. 13.

Creech was scheduled to be executed this past February, but the execution failed after the team was unable to establish an IV line in Creech to administer the lethal injection drugs.

The warrant, issued by Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, scheduled Creech’s execution for 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The warrant comes just after the Idaho Department of Correction announced that future executions will execute prisoners using central deep veins, as opposed to standard IV lines.

Using central deep veins as a backup when a standard IV line can't be used was already an Idaho policy, but the insertion is more complex and Idaho's execution chamber was not set up in a way to utilize this method while still maintaining the dignity of the inmate.

Following Creech's failed execution, IDOC renovated the execution chamber to create a private room where the central deep vein line can be inserted.

The Department has already procured the chemicals necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection, according to an IDOC press release. Due to ongoing litigation, IDOC says they will have no further comments at this time.