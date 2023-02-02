February is American Heart month -- spotlighting awareness of the risk factors associated with heart disease

BOISE, Idaho — February is American heart month -- which spotlights and shares awareness of the risk factors associated with heart disease.

“Cardiovascular disease is on the rise,” said Dr. Steven Writer, St. Alphonsus Cardiologist.

Cardiologist Doctor Steven Writer said before Covid, heart disease was declining. But that has changed. Those that got Covid, even a mild case, are at an increased risk of heart problems for at least a year after diagnosis.

Research found that rates of conditions, such as heart failure and stroke, were substantially higher in people who had recovered from Covid-19 than those that never got it.

“Coronavirus has something to do with that risk but we think it's more about the general metabolism through obesity,” said Dr. Steven Writer.

Obesity has been on the rise in America for decades. It has proven to make life uncomfortable and lower people's quality of life. But it also comes with more serious health issues, like heart disease.

Heart Disease is the leading cause of death among women and men in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death In Idaho for women. Because women tend to have different heart attack symptoms compared to men, they're less likely to get a diagnosis. That's why Women Heart Boise is raising public awareness about risk factors and steps women can take to improve their heart health.

“We also work to try and encourage women to act proactively if they recognize new symptoms,” said Donna Laier, Women Heart Boise leader.

Dr. Writer encourages people to exercise 150 minutes a week saying it's a key factor in maintaining healthy blood pressure and can lower cardiac risk.