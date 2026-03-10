FBI offers reward for man wanted in Idaho child sexual assault case

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Donald Steven Lang.

The FBI is assisting the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in finding Lang, who is wanted for being allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a minor in Idaho.

Lang was charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen and one count of sexual battery of a minor. A state warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Lang is described as being a sailor who does odd jobs and has multiple tattoos on his body, including a faded conch shell on his right arm, with the word "captain" written above it.

FBI

Officials describe him as 5'8" with light brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say that Lang, a Canadian citizen, is known to sail around the world, with his "home base" being Hawaii.

He may be sailing somewhere between Hawaii and Fiji, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, or Indonesia.

He has ties to multiple places, including Hawaii, Idaho, Washington State, California, Fiji, the Marquesas Islands, Mexico, and Canada.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online.