Father in custody after 10-month-old found dead in Bonneville county

Bonneville County Dispatch responded to a call from individuals who were hunting on the Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road, just east of Idaho Falls, who discovered a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road.

That man would turn out to be 45-year-old Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff's Office concerning the homicide on Nov. 30 which claimed the life of Best's 38-year-old wife, Kali Jean Randall.

After Best was secured and placed in a patrol car, officers located his vehicle in a nearby embankment off the roadway. There, deputies also located the body of his son 10-month-old Zeke Best who was deceased when they found him.

After he was medically cleared, Best was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he will remain incarcerated until his arraignment as officers continue with their investigation.