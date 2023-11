BOISE, ID — On Thursday, Boise P.D. issued a warrant for the arrest of Kailee Cameron for Vehicular Manslaughter. The warrant followed an investigation, which provided evidence that Cameron was under the influence of alcohol and traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.

Cameron self-surrendered and was booked into the Ada County Jail.

The Ada County Coroner identified the victim in this crash as 54-year-old Ian Stickler.