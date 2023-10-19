One person killed in late night crash at Cloverdale and Chinden

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police are investigating an accident that occurred late Wednesday night near the intersection of Cloverdale and Chinden.

According to the news release issued by the City, officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight. Two vehicles had collided, killing one of the drivers, and sending the other to the hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle was traveling north on Cloverdale, the other going east on Chinden. The force of the collision pushed both vehicles off of the road and through a chain link fence before coming to a halt on Chinden Ridge Drive.

Ian Stickler, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries incurred in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.