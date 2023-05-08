Fantasy festival raises money to support the arts in local high schools

BOISE, Idaho — The Beltane Fantasy Festival was held on May 6-7 at the Boise Fairgrounds.

The event included Renaissance music, performances and vendors creating a family-friendly environment right out of a fairy tale. Part of the proceeds from the festival benefit local high school arts programs like band, choir, and theater.

The intention is to grow some of these underfunded programs around the Treasure Valley.

The event is run by Idaho Renaissance Faire Inc. which is also hosting the Idaho Renaissance Faire September 23-34. For more information, click here.