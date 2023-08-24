Fans enjoy the new amenities at the Albertsons Boise Open 2023

BOISE, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open teed off on Thursday.

While up-and-coming golfers are swinging for a spot on the PGA Tour, fans get to enjoy their time out on the course, too.

“A lot of really good golfing. It’s great to see the golfers that are coming out that are trying to make the tour, and it’s fun to encourage them,” said Rob Anderson, an Air Force Veteran.

At least two new amenities were added this year for fans to enjoy, the ‘Albertsons Wine and Chill Zone’ and ‘The Corona Beach Club.’

RELATED | "Golfchella" Albertsons Boise Open combines music and golf while raising money for charity

There are a handful of viewer tents set up around holes on the course where fans can go to watch the tournament. One is the 'Heroes Outpost', and veterans and active duty military members say it’s up to par.

“I appreciate the heroes' tent because they take care of us,” says Kenneth Cassidy, who is actively serving in the US Army.

Heroes can head to the tenth green to receive this complimentary hospitality. Tent volunteers offer visitors food, water, a seat in the shade, and quality conversations.

“This is our fifth year out here, this is something I do with my dad,” says Anderson.

Anderson says he loves the outpost because he gets the opportunity to meet other veterans or first responders and see them come back every summer.

“We love coming to the Heroes Outpost because it's a place where we can meet other veterans. For me it’s my way of giving back to my dad, who loves golf, for putting up with the deployments I did,” says Anderson. “One of the things about meeting the veterans out here is that you continue to meet the same veterans over and over again, so you renew those relationships.”

“It’s such a great place to watch golf from. You get to watch the ball as the flight comes in, it’s just great seeing the type of golf I wish I could play,” said Claude Murray, US Navy Veteran.

With a variety of viewing tents, it’s not hard for fans to catch the action on other greens.

The Boise Open continues through Sunday.