"Golfchella" Albertsons Boise Open combines music and golf while raising money for charity

The Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron raised a record three million dollars for local charities this year. In 34 years, this event has brought in $36 million.

During that same time, the golfers aspiring for a PGA Tour card have seen the purse go from $100,000 in the first year to $1.5 million this year with the winner receiving $270,000 in the first of four events to end the Korn Ferry Tour.

"Our scorecard here is charity at the end of the day, but that is the result of being successful," said tournament director Jeff Sanders.

The tournament has sold out on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday which coincides with concerts by Sheryl Crow, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Weezer, with tickets for golf and the concert going for $30.

"It’s just going to be a great week of entertainment," said Sanders. "They call us 'Golfchella'. I guess because we mix golf with music."

Tickets are still available for Sunday, which is also juniors day when children 15 and under get in free.

"It is going to be the most exciting day of golf because we will have a champion crowned on 18," said Sanders. "There is free lunch for the kids, hot dogs, cokes, lessons from the pros, hats, and all kinds of fun stuff we are going to do for the kids."

We could see some lower scores this year at Hillcrest Country Club because of all the rain earlier this week. It will make the course longer, but more forgiving, as the balls won't bounce as much on the soft turf of the fairways and the greens.

"I think the conditions are going to be absolutely perfect," said Sanders. "For us, building this venue in the rain wasn’t perfect, but we got it done. We got a great team of 800 volunteers, we worked hard, and we are ready to go."

Fans will also have the benefit of two new venues to improve the fan experience, the Corona Premier Beach Club and the Albertsons Wine and Chill Zone which will feature air conditioning. Those go along with the Heroes Outpost for veterans, the Coors Light Fan Deck on 18, and the Michelob Ultra Fan Pavilion.

The action starts bright and early on Thursday at 7:00 a.m., and you never know who will be the next PGA star. Scotty Scheffler played in the Boise Open in 2019 and he went on to win the Masters and become the number one player in the world.