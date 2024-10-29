Family of Thomas Creech's victim files amicus brief in support of appeals

BOISE, Idaho — Douglas Walker, the brother of Daniel Walker — who Idaho death row inmate Thomas Creech was convicted of killing in 1974 — has filed an amicus brief in support of Creech's emergency motion for a preliminary injunction and stay of his execution.

"As more facts have come out since Creech’s January 2024 clemency hearing, Douglas Walker now questions whether Ada County may have falsely portrayed the thoroughness of the re-investigation into Daniel’s murder and the conclusiveness of the evidence pointing to Creech’s guilt," the brief states.

The brief continues, stating that Daniel's family may never be able to find the closure they have sought for over 50 years if Creech is executed on the scheduled date of Nov. 13.

Douglas says that there were some "major discrepancies" in Creech's confession. He says the police records he saw indicate that a second person was involved in his Daniel's murder — in his confession, Creech said the other person was a woman named Carol Spaulding, but police reports said that the second person was a man.

Douglas also says, in the brief, that he and his family were "manipulated into participating in Creech's clemency hearing," and while he thinks Creech should be a suspect in his brother's murder, he has "not been provided anywhere near enough information to consider the case solved."