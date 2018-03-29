Family of stabbing victim releases statement, seeks donations

The family of the woman killed in Tuesday's stabbing turned police shooting is speaking out thanking neighbors, community members, and friends for their support during the difficult time.

As 6 On Your Side reported, 22-year-old Kymberlee Ann Larsen died Tuesday after being stabbed during a domestic violence situation with 29-year-old Evan Bashir.

Bashir was shot and killed by police which family members say likely saved the lives of two other victims.

The family has asked for prayer during their time of need, but they are also seeking donations for the woman’s infant son like diapers, clothing, and other necessities.

Physical donations can be dropped off at the Nampa Police Department, or monetary donations can be made through a GoFundMe page.