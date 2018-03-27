NAMPA, ID - Nampa Police officers, paramedics, and the Canyon County Coroner are at a home in the 7500 block of Edgebrook Drive where police say a stabbing left multiple victims with unknown injuries.=

Nampa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha said a caller reported a disturbance at the home shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly after two officers arrived, one officer fired shots. It was not immediately released why the shots were fired or who -- if anyone -- was injured.

Riha said there are "multiple victims" on the scene. He was not immediately available to speak about details of the incident or possible injuries.

