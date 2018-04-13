Family of car fire victim releases statement, thanks community for support and prayers

The family of the toddler who died Tuesday following an early-morning car fire in a west Boise Walmart store parking lot has released a statement thanking the public for their support and prayers during the difficult time.

The family identified the victim as 4-year-old Alliee Nicole Rose. She is survived by her younger brother Lane, older brother Isaeha, and her mother and father.

The statement said that her mother and younger brother Lane were also in the accident but are recovering and believe there will be no scarring from this tragedy with full physical recovery.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday where Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a car fire in a parking lot on the 8300 block of West Overland Road.

“A preliminary investigation shows that there was a portable heating device in the vehicle that is believed to have started the fire. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed and members of the Boise Fire Department put out the fire,” the BPD news release stated.

"This is a tragic situation and one that pains all of us to respond to and even hear about,” said Captain Ron Winegar.

The family said they want to thank their friends and the community for the overwhelming support and prayers. They said this is only the beginning of a long road back to any sense of peace.

They are collecting funds for Alliee's funeral expenses and Lane's recovery. A link to the Gofundme page can be found here.