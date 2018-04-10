One dead, two injured in early morning car fire

BOISE, ID - One person is dead and two others are being treated at a Boise hospital following an early-morning car fire in a Walmart store parking lot.

About 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a car fire in a parking lot on the 8300 block of West Overland Road, west of the Cole and Overland Road intersection. According to a BPD news release, two people were injured and taken to a local hospital.

A third person in the vehicle did not survive the fire.

Police have the scene blocked off with crime scene tape.

Investigators have not released any further information.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Six on Your Side as more details become available.

