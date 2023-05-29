Fallen soldiers honored at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

EAGLE, Idaho — Hundreds gathered at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Monday in Eagle to pay tribute to those who served.

Active services members, local veterans and family of fallen soldiers were in attendance. Keynote speakers like Governor Brad Little highlighted the value and importance of remembering the millions of men and women who laid down their lives for their country.

“A thriving republic depends on the citizens honoring those who serve and have served in military forces,” said Little.

Multiple flyovers, a 21-gun salute, and a military band were just some of the ways that those at the cemetery gave thanks. Some veterans say Idaho is one of the best states for a military celebration.

"This is the greatest area for veterans for those who are serving now," said Bill Hall, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

"No matter where they served or how they served, they all served, they all contributed, and they should have the respect that they've earned," said Stephen Loop, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Among the active duty military attending the ceremony, Michael Edwards, a member of the U.S. Army since 2017, says seeing his family in the cemetery is the reason why he continues to serve.

"My grandfather, he was in the Navy. He's buried here and it's just such an honor to serve in any capacity for this great nation and to follow the footsteps of my brothers and sisters who served before me,” he said. "The sacrifices that so many have made just inspires me. And the blank checks that everyone writes when they join the services. It's just so humbling."

