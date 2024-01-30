Execution date set for Idaho death row inmate Thomas Creech

BOISE, Idaho — A day after the Idaho Commission Of Pardons And Parole denied his request for clemency, the Idaho Department of Correction and Idaho Maximum Security Institution received the death warrant for convicted serial killer Thomas Creech.

That warrant was handed over on Tuesday afternoon.

Creech was sentenced to death for the murder of a fellow inmate in 1981 and was convicted of four other murders. The court noted he admitted to killing or participating in the killing of at least 26 people.

On Monday, Governor Brad Little issued a statement saying, in part, “his lawful and just sentence must be carried out as ordered by the court. Justice has been delayed long enough.”

An execution date for Creech has been scheduled for Feb. 28, 2024.

