Governor Little issues statement on Creech death sentence

BOISE, Idaho — Convicted serial killer Thomas Creech will remain on death row.

The Idaho Commission Of Pardons And Parole denied his request for clemency. The commission finalized its decision today after a hearing on January 19th.

In the wake of the decision Governor Little issued the following statement:

“As Governor, my job is to follow the law and ensure that lawful criminal sentences are carried out.

Thomas Creech is a convicted serial killer responsible for acts of extreme violence. Our court system convicted Creech, and he was lawfully sentenced to death.

As Governor, I have zero intention of taking any action that would halt or delay Creech’s execution.

His lawful and just sentence must be carried out as ordered by the court. Justice has been delayed long enough,” Governor Little said.

Creech was sentenced to death for the murder of a fellow inmate in 1981 and was convicted of four other murders. The court noted he admitted to killing or participating in the killing of at least 26 people.