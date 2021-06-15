Exclusive: Gov. Brad Little talks about 2021 Legislative Session, Janice McGeachin

EMMETT, Idaho — The 2021 Legislative Session could be described as the good, the bad and the ugly. It was not only the longest session in state history but one of the most intriguing and antagonistic in recent history and throw in a Lt. Gov. who's made it clear she is not on the same page as the state's chief executive.

Idaho News 6's Don Nelson talks about it with the Governor on his ranch near Emmett. Gov. Little has not yet announced his plans for re-election, even after we asked him on his ranch.

"Well, I don't see my business partners, my sons, and daughters-in-law or my wife. They may take a little higher priority, I want you to know they might be a higher priority."

We asked Gov. Little about his Lt. Governor and her decision to sign an executive order banning mask mandates while Little was out of town. Here's how he found out:

I do not like petty politics. I do not like political stunts over the rule of law. However, the significant consequences of the Lt. Governor’s flimsy executive order require me to clean up a mess.https://t.co/kDbQJ08wsc — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 28, 2021

We also asked him about the legislature's efforts to limit the emergency powers of a Governor. He said, "we chief executives are judged by what we do, we have to act."

Little signed HB 377, dealing with critical race theory, even though the bill sponsor had no long list of examples that there is liberal indoctrination happening in our public schools.

"All the states do that. They hear a story and see empirical evidence from another state, and they want to put up a roadblock so it can't come into Idaho. So that's what that bill was, that's a roadblock to something that doesn't exist here."

Little says he doesn't believe critical race theory is happening to the extent that some say it is.

"What I really objected to was the way the debate went where we were casting dispersions on our teachers that have done some incredible work, they're trying to get through this pandemic. "

And as far as lawmakers demand special sessions, Gov. Little questions some of their motives. "There was almost 105 reasons people wanted to have a special session, one for each legislator."