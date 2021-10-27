Watch
Ex-NYT columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, Nicholas Kristof speaks during the Goalkeepers Conference in New York. The former New York Times reporter and columnist announced Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a rural farm. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 12:07:42-04

SALEM, Ore. — Former New York Times reporter and columnist Nicholas Kristof has announced he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a rural farm.

Kristof left the newspaper earlier this month and has frequently written about the economic and social problems of the people he grew up with in Oregon as the region’s manufacturing and timber economy collapsed. Kristof said Wednesday he will run as a Democrat in the 2022 race.

The political newcomer faces a crowded Democratic field. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read are among candidates who have already said they are running.

