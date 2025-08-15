Evacuation orders in place in N. Idaho as Sunset Fire grows to 1,830 acres

ATHOL, Idaho — Firefighting crews continue battling the Sunset Fire northeast of Athol in Northern Idaho. The fire, which is threatening homes and other structures, was last measured around 1,830 acres on Friday.

'GO' evacuation orders are currently in place, and residents in the affected areas should leave immediately.

Officials say evacuation areas include "all residents on Raven Road, Crosswhite Road, Little Blacktail Road, and east of 2268 Sunset Road. USFS 630 off Blacktail Road (north of Blacktail), Butler Creek and Butler Creek Spur, from Mirror Lake, diagonal down to USFS 630, including Five Lakes Estates, Jupline Landing, the entire Ponderosa neighborhood, and everything south of Talache Rd."

Other neighborhoods in the areas surrounding Blacktail Road are either under 'SET' or 'READY' evacuation orders.

An update on Inciweb states that public safety remains the top concern for crews assigned to the fire.

"Today, cooler weather is expected to aid both air and ground firefighting resources as they continue direct engagement along the fireline. A Hotshot crew is being brought into the eastern edge by boat to construct handline in steep terrain where heavy equipment cannot gain access." - Idaho Department of Lands

Officials have an evacuation center set up for those displaced by the wildfire at the Cocolalla Bible Camp. The Bonner County Fairgrounds is open on a limited basis to house displaced livestock.

There is also a Temporary Flight Restriction order in place that restricts the use of all aircraft in the fire's vicinity, including drones.

Jennifer Russell / Idaho Department of Lands

As the fire continues to grow, a Complex Incident Management Team plans to arrive tomorrow to assist suppression efforts and coordinate personnel.

The public should avoid the fire area for the time being.

The cause of the Sunset Fire is still under investigation.

Evacuation orders explained