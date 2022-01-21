Energy entities eye clean-energy strategy for western states

Two public electric utilities and a federal energy agency with millions of customers in eight western states have reached a tentative agreement centered on a proposed energy transmission line connecting their power grids.

Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and the Bonneville Power Administration say the plan announced Wednesday will help them meet increasing demand and support their clean-energy goals. The plan anticipates the 2026 completion of a 500-kilovolt, 290-mile transmission line from eastern Oregon to southwestern Idaho.

The energy entities say the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line will increase reliability and safety of the region's transmission system. The agreement still needs to be finalized and approved by regulators.