'Endangered Missing Person Alert' issued for 8-year-old boy

IDAHO — An "Endangered Missing Person Alert" has been issued for an 8-year-old boy as of Thursday evening.

According to the alert, Christian Vanbergen was "last seen in MTN Home" and is believed to be with Danyell Vanbergen.

The alert shared that Christian is a white male, 5' 2", with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red shirt and black pants with white shoes when last seen.

A vehicle description was also provided, asking recipients of the alert to look out for a 2020 Grey Ford Escape (license plate 1AXO37U).

Anyone with information on Christian's whereabouts is asked to contact the Elmore County Sheriff's Office at 208-587-2121.