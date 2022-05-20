Emmett woman sentenced to maximum prison time in connection to death of granddaughter

The Emmett woman who plead guilty to charges in connection to the death of her granddaughter was given the maximum prison sentence Friday.

Connie Ann Smith, 54, was sentenced to 20 total years — 10 years per charge. The court gave Smith 400 days off her sentence for time already served since her arrest in April 2021.

Smith plead guilty to two felony charges — one count of injury to a child and one count for failure to notify of a death in February 2022. The plea comes following criminal meditation between Smith and the State.

Investigators found a body believed to be that of missing 8-year-old Taryn Summers April 15, 2021.