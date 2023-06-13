EMCR officials say growth and new infrastructures are making their job more challenging

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County officials continue to present their 2024 budget needs for the 2024 Fiscal Year. Growth appears to be a driving force for some of the requests.

The Ada County Emergency Management & Community Resilience Department is responsible for coordinating and integrating efforts to protect, respond and recover from natural disasters, man-made disasters, and just about any threats to the community.

But as the Treasure Valley continues to add infrastructures and population increases, EMCR officials say it's making their job more challenging.

"20 years ago, it was a farm field or a pasture, and now it's an apartment complex," said Crash Marusich, Deputy Director for the Emergency Management & Community Resilience Director.

From 2020 to 2022, Ada grew by nearly 5%, gaining nearly 24,000 people, almost a quarter of new residents. According to the Ada County Assessor's Office, there were over 200,000 housing units in Ada County as of 2020 increasing housing units by 65% since 2000, at an average annual rate of 3.3%.

But more residents means more calls for help. EMCR tells the Idaho News 6 team that demand for their services is increasing and there are people they now need to train.

"But I don't know if it really tells a story as much as saying it's infinite, it's ongoing, it's always happening," Joe Lombardo, Emergency Management & Community Resilience Director.

While the department gets funding from different agencies and the government the department is currently seeking to add a staff member to help with the demand.