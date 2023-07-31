Elkhorn Fire covers 25,000 acres, closes Salmon River rafting in Wilderness section

MCCALL, Idaho — Authorities have reported that the Elkhorn fire in the Salmon River corridor has doubled in size, swelling to almost 25,000 acres so far and becoming the largest active fire in Idaho.

Check out the rapid growth of the Elk Horn Fire over the Salmon River today in central ID. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/u3JboxaNDv — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 31, 2023

In response to the fire, beginning today there will be no launching permitted in the Salmon River Wilderness section from Corn Creek to Vinegar Creek until, at least, Wednesday, August 2.

Boaters holding a permit within five days of the closure dates, who are impacted by this closure, are being offered a rollover option for next season on the same launch date by the Salmon-Challis National Forest permitting administrators.

Updates on access limitations due to the fire in the permitted area will be given as they become available.

For Rollover information and other river information call the Salmon – Challis National Forest River Clerk at 208-756-5587 or 208-481-2625.

The Payette National Forest has a public wildfire information hotline for fire information – 208-634-0820 and follow the Payette National Forest on Twitter at @PayetteForest, and on Facebook at U.S. Forest Service – Payette National Forest.

