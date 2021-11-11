Watch
Electioneering questions persist in northern Idaho

Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 11, 2021
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former northern Idaho school board member says a poll worker illegally handed out critical race theory information to voters on election day earlier this month.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Thursday that Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon condemned such actions and asked anyone who witnessed wrongdoing at the polls to file a formal complaint. But it wasn't clear by late Wednesday if any complaint had been filed.

Dave Eubanks says he witnessed a Precinct 19 poll worker offering voter information against critical race theory after handing the person a ballot.

