El Día De Los Niños Event will be Celebrated on on April 30th at Cecil D. Anderson Park

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Dia de los Niños event is returning this week from local organizations working to celebrate children, families, and literacy.

It's the first year that the Idaho Commission for Libraries is part of the event. The event is designed to mirror a day celebrated in Mexico recognizing the importance of children in society.

"A lot of the stuff that these kids will be able to come and enjoy will be able to help their parents see the resources," said Ismael Mendoza, the bilingual and bi-cultural Coordinator for the Idaho Commission of Libraries.

Sunday's event will be the first year the ICL is involved, as the bilingual population across the Treasure Valley is growing. The ICL wants to highlight the importance of not only children having library cards, but parents as well, and this is what this event comes down to - parents being able to understand and obtain important information regarding their children in the language they understand.

"That's something we have been trying to post and advocate out there; we try to keep it in both English and Spanish. I know even with our vendors that is something I have been amplifying. Having those bilingual resources is very much going to be needed," said Mendoza.

During the event, there will be a bilingual storytelling tent where you can see different community members reading to children, among them the Boise Mayor will be reading.

The event will be held from noon to 4p.m on Sunday, April 30th, 2023.