Egg prices are through the roof due to inflation, and the bird flu outbreak

NAMPA, Idaho — If you've been grocery shopping recently, you know prices are up, and it's not just the luxuries. Inflation and the worst bird flu outbreak in the U.S. have spiked American egg prices. The United States Department of Agriculture says from December 2021 to December 2022, the price of eggs quadrupled.

“December of the year before, on average across the U.S, about a dollar and fifty-six per dozen, and in December, you saw almost close to 5 dollars a dozen for grade A large eggs,” said Chanel Tewalt, USDA Deputy Director for Idaho.

According to the CDC, the Avian Flu has already affected 57.8 million birds in 47 different states.

In Idaho, 29 farms were impacted, and we could feel the effects next year even at smaller, local producers.

“Are inventory doesn't stay stocked very long because nobody else has eggs,” said Ronal Kern, Owner of the Back Forty Farms.

Kern owns the small local farm, Back Forty Farms, that's seen an uptick in business as grocery store prices have risen. He has about 275 chickens that produce up to 75 eggs per day. He's even recently started offering a new product to help with the demand for eggs.

“With freeze-dry, since it's in a mylar bag sealed with oxygen, observe this will last on your shelf for 25 years; it's crazy,” said Ronald Kern.

A large package of freeze-dried eggs contains from 24 to 27 eggs. The USDA says products like these are becoming more common.

“ I can see that across many commodities. We are looking at value-added processes that do increase value coming back to the farm but also increase shelf life,” said Chanel Tewalt, USDA Deputy Director.

But as peak holiday demand passes, wholesale prices are expected to fall.