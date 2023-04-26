Effective medication-assisted addiction treatment helps 900+ Idaho patients

BOISE, Idaho — Fentanyl and other highly addictive opioids have been very destructive in communities across the US, making them a high priority for law enforcement. Idaho Police seized over two million lethal doses of fentanyl alone in a traffic stop only a month ago, in March.

Removing fentanyl from the streets is lifesaving work, but for many who have been affected by opioid addiction, the withdrawals are intense and the path to recovery is long.

Those struggling with addiction may find some relief in new medication-assisted addiction therapy. A report from Ideal Option, a medication-assisted treatment clinic company, shows the effectiveness of the therapy for over 900 Idaho patients.

Among Idaho patients who completed treatment, the company reports:



90% less total opioid use

98% less fentanyl use

90% less heroin use

86% less methamphetamine use

81% less cocaine use

This data supports the effectiveness of treating addiction with medications combined with regular lab testing. These lab tests are essential to the treatment as they verify medication adherence, create accountability and keep experts tuned into the health of the patient.

The report also shows a rise in fentanyl use among enrolling patients in 2022. This rise is likely because fentanyl and other synthetic drugs are often mixed with other drugs to increase their addictive potency which makes them more common.

“Polysubstance use disorder is now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option,” said Tim Kilgallon, CEO at Ideal Option. “In 2022, 62% of all Idaho patients tested positive for two or more substances at enrollment, and 26% tested positive for three or more substances.

This rise in fentanyl use is also reflected in data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The IDHW reports that fentanyl and synthetic opioids were responsible for 44% of all overdose deaths in Idaho in 2022, which doubled from the previous year.

With fentanyl becoming more prevalent, Ideal Option believes its treatments can help serve the Idaho community by helping those impacted by addiction.

More information on Ideal Option's addiction services and patient outcomes is available on their website here: www.idealoption.com.