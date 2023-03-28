Two million lethal doses of fentanyl seized in traffic stop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office on Sunday seized over 11 pounds of pure powdered fentanyl along with 2.75 pounds of black tar heroin in a routine traffic stop.

One male was arrested for drug trafficking. The case is an ongoing investigation. The fentanyl seized equates to over two million lethal doses.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, along with many state law enforcement agencies, routinely use traffic stops for the safety of drivers, but also to find potential suspects trafficking drugs across Idaho.

“The 93 corridor is a source of attention for us. We know that it's an important north/south route for illegal activity, specifically when it comes to narcotics,” said Corporal Chris Bratt. “It can be things like illegal lane changes, or simply speed, and so it doesn't take long for the Idaho State Police or the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, anybody who's working that corridor, to find a reason to stop a vehicle and to begin that interview process on the roadside.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff's office works constantly with other agencies in Idaho to curtail drug trafficking in the Gem State. This drug bust now keeps some of those deadly narcotics out of the hands of people struggling with drug addiction and hopefully saves another life.

“Somebody was kept from getting those illegal narcotics and potentially overdosing on them,” said Bratt.

