The value of a quarter, Zions Bank shares lesson in financial ABCs

BOISE, Idaho — Washington Elementary students received a lesson in financial literacy on Thursday through the value of a quarter.

For some students, collecting quarters is a fundamental building block for future financial understanding. As Zions Bank’s Boise branch manager Ken Spencer told Jordyn Mulvihill’s fifth-grade class, it can add up to hefty savings.

“How much do you think you’d have if you saved one quarter every day for a year? $91.25,” Spencer said.

“Woah,” a student replied.

Thursday marked the 25th National Teach Children to Save Day, Zions Bank Western Idaho region president Deneen May said. To celebrate, she said, Zions Banks aims to teach 2,500 K-12 students their “financial ABCs.”

“I think it is important to demonstrate to the children that saving a little today can add up to a lot in the future,” May said. “Just by setting that as a base, they move forward in life knowing they’re making decisions that set themselves up for success.”

Related: Quality Education Act moves closer to spot on Idahoan's ballots

Mulvihill said many of her students are already building up savings from performing odd chores around the house or setting up “side businesses,” like mowing neighborhood lawns and selling lemonade. She said Zions’ lesson on financial responsibility came at the perfect time.

“I do have a lot of students who are already money-savvy, so to say,” Mulvihill said. “I think there have been so many ways of new technology coming out, or they do have a debit card that links them to money their parents put aside for them. I think financial literacy relates to them very well at this age, and they can see its value.”

As a bonus, students got their hands on the new American Women Quarters set to release between 2022 and 2025. The coins are a part of a four-year program highlighting five influential women in U.S. history.

The new quarters will feature:



Maya Angelou

Dr. Sally Ride

Wilma Mankiller

Nina Otero-Warren

Anna May Wong

Related: Tuition freeze continues — but gets a chilly response from one student leader