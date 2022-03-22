Lawmakers pitch new kindergarten legislation, kill another

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee unanimously approved a new kindergarten bill just hours after House lawmakers rejected a previous version of the legislation.

With a record state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion, many Idaho lawmakers thought the 2022 session could be the year to fund full-day kindergarten.

But as lawmakers hastily approach the session's end, several attempts to pass kindergarten-related legislation have failed to cross the finish line.

Related: Full-day kindergarten, other education-related legislation on pause — again

Now, a new bill pitched by the House and Senate Education Committee leadership could be lawmakers' last chance.

House Bill 790 pulls from two education-related bills that failed this session:



Senate Bill 1373: sent back to committee on Tuesday, this legislation will redefine how K-3 literacy funding from the state is divided between schools – placing greater emphasis on improvement and economically disadvantaged students

House Bill 653: debate on the bill has been postponed by House lawmakers several times in the last week. If passed, it would require districts to disclose how they plan to spend their supplemental levy dollars

Republican Rep. Lance Clow from Twin Falls – one of the bill's sponsors – said that the new legislation provides schools with the means to address literacy.

"Sending money out to these teachers so they can maintain proper education for all their students is important," Clow said. "The schools are also going to be incentivized to get their students to move from below-basic to basic, basic to proficient and then maintain that proficiency. I think that's important to note."

If signed into law, the bill would direct the state to nearly triple its K-3 literacy intervention programs funding from $26.1 million to $72.7 million. The extra $46.6 million for early literacy programs is one of Gov. Brad Little's goals for the 2022 session.

Related: Gov. Brad Little speaks on budget proposals in Twin Falls