Idaho could drop SAT requirement, waives rule for 2022 graduates

BOISE, Idaho — For years, Idaho high school students have endured the three-hour SAT college entrance exam to qualify for graduation. But now, State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra is looking at doing away with requiring the SAT forever.

The State Board of Education waived the requirement for this year's graduating seniors last week.

"Idaho students' SAT performance is hard to compare to results in other states, where the test is optional and therefore only taken by motivated students who prepare for the exam," Ybarra said in a news release. "Idaho students, too, should have the option."

The SAT is a standardized test taken internationally by high school students that evaluates their reading, writing, and math skills.

"I don't think it should be a graduation requirement," she said. "But the access and ability to take the college entrance exam should be available to all of our students."

Once an essential component for every college application, many post-secondary institutions have moved away from requiring SAT scores for admission.

The College of Idaho has used a 'test-optional' model for about six years.

Instead of requiring SAT scores, the college allows interested students to submit two alternative creative projects in addition to their high school transcript and a formal application.

The projects include:

An additional writing sample

A photo collage with a detailed description

A short video that answers a prompt

A proposal for a community service project

Vice President of Enrollment Manager Brian Bava said the alternative process shows them more about who the applicant is as a whole.

"For us, as admissions professionals, when we're reviewing students (through the test-optional admissions), you see more than just kind of what's on paper," Bava said. "You're seeing a different lens that you wouldn't necessarily see otherwise."

High schools across the U.S. canceled college entrance exams in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the SBOE waived the SAT graduation requirement.

Bava believes more colleges are moving away from relying on sat scores because of the pandemic.

According to the National Center for Fair & Open Testing, nearly 80% of bachelor's degree-granting institutions will not require SAT scores for fall 2022.

The legislature is reviewing the state board's recommendation to remove Idaho's SAT requirement.