Here is what South-Central Idaho school districts have on the March 8 ballot

IDAHO — The March 8 election could be critical for schools across South-Central Idaho, as 18 districts plan to propose levies or bonds to determine how they will budget future services.

Idaho public schools receive funding through local, state and federal sources. Currently, state funding accounts for about 58% of a district’s budget, with local support making up almost a third of schools’ annual spending.

School districts can pool additional local funding through three means: supplemental levies, plant facility levies and bonds. The voters must approve all three options, as they temporarily increase property taxes on homeowners within the district’s boundaries.

Related: Bond bill to hear public testimony, school maintenance funding in question

How the three levies and bonds work:

Supplemental levies: two-year commitments that require a simple majority – or 50% plus one – of voter support, can be used for any expense that helps maintain and operate a district like staff salaries or extracurricular programs

Plant facility levies: can be spread out over 10 to 20 years and require 55% voter approval, can be used for capital projects, building maintenance, site acquisition and capital purchases

Bonds: two-year commitments that require 66.7% — or a supermajority – of ‘yes’ votes that are used to fund capital expenses like new construction, renovations, land purchases and equipment

Related: Education advocates push for new way to fund school construction costs

Related: The importance of a supplemental levy for the Twin Falls School District

Most of the ballot measures voters will see on March 8 from schools are two-year supplemental levies. Two, the Mackay and Valley County School Districts, are proposing plant facility levies. Only one, the Vallivue School District, is running a general obligation bond.

Voters can find out where their polling place is by going online or getting in contact with their local county clerk’s office.

The preregistration period to participate in the March 8 election has closed, but individuals can register at their polling place on Election Day. For more information on voting, go to the state’s website here.

Early voting started on Monday and will continue through March 4 during regular business hours. The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed. To find out if your county is hosting early voting, contact your local county clerk’s office.

e.w. scripps national

Sample ballots that outline each school district proposal are available through individual county clerks’ offices, linked below.

ADAMS COUNTY

COUNCIL SCHOOL DISTRICT: $85,000 supplemental levy for two years

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $100,000 supplemental levy for two years



BOISE COUNTY

BASIN SCHOOL DISTRICT: $495,000 supplemental levy for two years

GARDEN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years



CANYON COUNTY

HOMEDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT: COSSA levy

MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million supplemental levy for two years

VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $4.5 million supplemental levy for two years and $55 million bond that will pool funding over up to 20 years

NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT: $8 million supplemental levy for two years

CASSIA COUNTY

CASSIA COUNTY JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.195 million supplemental levy for two years

CUSTER COUNTY

MACKAY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $748,664 plant facilities reserve fund levy accrued over five years and a $75,000 supplemental levy for two years

ELMORE COUNTY

GLENNS FERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years

MOUNTAIN HOME SCHOOL DISTRICT: $2.7 million supplemental levy for two years

IDAHO COUNTY

MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.7 million supplemental levy for one year

JEROME COUNTY

VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1.5 million plant facilities levy over five years and $300,000 supplemental levy for two years

OWYHEE COUNTY

CASTLEFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT: $350,000 supplemental levy for two years

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

FILER SCHOOL DISTRICT: $500,000 supplemental levy for two years

KIMBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT: $800,000 supplemental levy for two years

WASHINGTON COUNTY