Grant for rural arts education available, applications due Sunday

IDAHO — The deadline to apply for up to $15,000 in arts education grants funding is April 17.

The $1 million state-funded grant aims to expand arts education of all kinds into rural public and charter schools. Schools can request up to $15,000 to buy equipment, supplies, and curriculum for educational arts programs.

Grants can support:

Fine arts

Performing arts

Design courses

The program is a collaborative effort between the Idaho State Board of Education, the Idaho Commission on the Arts, and state lawmakers. Interested districts and charter schools must meet the state definition of “rural.”

Application information is available here.