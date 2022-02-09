Endeavor Elementary students score free books thanks to Scripps Howard Foundation

NAMPA, Idaho — Wednesday was a big day for young Nampa students eager to get their hands on some new books!

The Scholastic School Book Fair has arrived at Endeavor Elementary and thanks to the Scripps Howard Foundation, 438 students got to pick out three brand new books to take home for free.

"Some kids don't have the funds to buy books during the Scholastic Book Fairs, so getting three free books was mind-blowing to them!" first-grade teacher Kristin Szymanski said. "We were telling them that they can pick whatever books they want, and the kids were like, 'Are they going to take them away from us?' and we were like, 'No! you get to keep them!'"

Donations also allow for staff and teachers to pick out another 257 books to add to classroom libraries, making sure these students have access to new reading material all year long.

Despite technology offering new options for ways to learn, there's just something about turning the pages of a brand new book that can't be beaten.

"The digital literacy - it's not the same as a book!" Szymanski said. "To have that book in their hands, and for them to own it, that ownership is just so exciting for them. They love it."