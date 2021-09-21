Direct Admission Letter for Idaho high school seniors arriving this week

There's an important letter addressed to high school seniors arriving in mailboxes this week. The Direct Admission Letter pre-qualifies a high school senior to attend up to all eight of Idaho's public two- and four-year colleges and universities.

The automatic qualification is based on the student's academic performance. More than 22,000 Idaho high school seniors will receive a Direct Admission Letter.

Discover Direct Admissions for Idaho high school seniors!! DYK: Idaho was the first state in the nation to implement this kind of program?!



#Trendsetter #CareerReadiness #College #Idahohttps://t.co/dGW8NTIxlb pic.twitter.com/rAmkXeuPCb — Next Steps Idaho (@nextstepsidaho) September 17, 2021

"This is a big piece of the state's push to get more high school seniors to continue their education just by letting students and parents know, here are your options," said Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. "Here's what's available to you right now, all you need to do is apply."

Students who want to take advantage of Direct Admission Status must still complete the application to the school of their choice. The website Apply Idaho opens on October 1 for high school seniors to submit their free applications.