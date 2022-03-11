Watch
Day in the life of a substitute: Educators talk staffing shortages during pandemic

Tomas Hoppough, E.W. Scripps
A nationwide labor shortage has left schools struggling to find replacements The shortages have resulted in a need for substitute teachers which are also in short supply.
Substitute Teacher Shortage
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 11, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — The highly contagious omicron variant recently pushed some schools to their limits, exacerbating an already prevalent teacher shortage and forcing some schools to close if they couldn't find a substitute.

After several districts began asking the community for help, Idaho News 6 wondered — what does a day in the life of a substitute teacher look like?

For Jill Knapp, a substitute at Columbia High School, the day is filled with lesson plans and in-class activities. Knapp started substitute teaching part-time six years ago. But when the pandemic hit, she said it became a full-time job.

"The need has gone up for subs in our district. All districts around us have suffered so much," Knapp said on Friday. "My goal was to keep the schools open. So, if that meant I needed to work full time, I'm going to do it. I put everything else on the side and focused on my family and my students."

Knapp helping a Columbia High School student in class on Friday.

Now, Knapp often substitutes five days a week. She mainly teaches English courses and helps fill in for other educators during their prep period.

Knapp feels having consistent substitute teachers in the classroom provides much-needed stability for Idaho's K-12 students. "My school was my safe place, and I know my students need that too," she said. "I feel like when we don't have enough subs, and they don't have that consistency in the classroom, it's just not fair to them."

