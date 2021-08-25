Caldwell High School requiring face masks, veers from district's recommendation

Caldwell High School will require masks for the upcoming school year.
Caldwell district administrators moved to require masks at the school through September 3 as a precaution for the next two weeks as COVID-19 cases increase, according to the district. The requirement is also being implemented at Washington and Lincoln Elementaries.
Families are encouraged to keep students home if they are sick and masks are still recommended at the other district schools.
Masks are now required indoors at CHS. Effective immediately on 8/25/21.— Caldwell High School (@Caldwell_Cougs) August 24, 2021
