Watch
NewsEducationMaking The Grade

Actions

Caldwell High School requiring face masks, veers from district's recommendation

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho Ed News
Could the delta variant stop a ‘normal’ school year before it starts?
Posted at 6:02 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 20:02:06-04

Caldwell High School will require masks for the upcoming school year.

Caldwell district administrators moved to require masks at the school through September 3 as a precaution for the next two weeks as COVID-19 cases increase, according to the district. The requirement is also being implemented at Washington and Lincoln Elementaries.

Families are encouraged to keep students home if they are sick and masks are still recommended at the other district schools.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light