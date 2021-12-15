Watch
Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state

Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 15, 2021
Some businesses doubt the wisdom of moving to or expanding in Idaho due to political hostility toward public education in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature.

The hesitation comes as Idaho habitually ranks at or near the bottom in what it spends on K-12 students and has had one of the worst graduation rates in the nation.

Republican lawmakers also cut $2.5 million from universities earlier this year, despite a budget surplus, and rejected a $6 million early childhood learning grant. State business leaders say that raises doubts about whether Idaho can produce a skilled workforce. It also causes potential employees to question the education opportunities for their children.

