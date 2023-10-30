Eastbound late-night construction closures on I-84 in Nampa begin this week

Earlier this month, late night construction on I-84 in Nampa caused nightly westbound lane closures as Idaho Transportation Department prepares for the SH-16 extension.

Now it's ready to work on the eastbound side.

Starting October 30, and for the next few weeks, eastbound travelers and commuters of Interstate 84 will experience lane closures, two of four lanes, between the Garrity (Exit 38) and Ten Mile (Exit 42) interchanges, nightly between 10:00pm - 5:00am. The remaining two lanes will have posted speed reduction signs of 45 mph to maintain the safety of motorists and workers.

On Sunday, November 5, ALL eastbound lanes on I-84 will be closed between 10:00pm and 5:00am (Monday Nov. 6) between Garrity and Ten Mile, with motorists being detoured to Franklin Road.

During the closure, crews will shift and re-stripe the I-84 travel lanes away from the center median, making room to build the center pier for supporting the I-84/SH-16 connector.

All work is dependent on the weather, and dates may be changed. For updates, motorists can text HIGHWAY to 1-866-483-8422.

For more information regarding the SH-16 construction projects, visit the ITD website.