All Westbound lanes closed on I-84 Sunday night as Highway 16 project progresses

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Drivers heading Westbound on I-84 Sunday night should be ready for a significant detour if you are traveling through Nampa.

RELATED | Late-night construction closures on I-84 in Nampa begin the second week of October

ITD will be diverting drivers off Westbound lanes on I-84 to Franklin Road from Ten Mile to Garrity.

Idaho Transportation Department

The detour will only last from 10 P.M. on Sunday to 5 A.M. on Monday, but it is the first significant road closure drivers will encounter from the Highway 16 project.

The project will extend Highway 16 across I-84.

“Highway 16 will be a very important corridor in the Treasure Valley connecting over I-84," said Jeff Ryan, a resident engineer with ITD. It’ll provide another point of access over I-84, as well as another North/South route when complete."

Idaho Transportation Department

The highway, which stretches north to Emmett, when finished, will come all the way down to the interstate.

ITD says there will be more road closures in the coming months as construction continues. Commuters will be notified of any changes to traffic.