Early voter ballots being counted today

BOISE, Idaho - Election Day kicks off tomorrow at 8 a.m until 8 p.m. Voters who missed out on early voting will have the chance to cast a vote on issues like the highly talked about Proposition 1 that addresses historical horse racing machines and Proposition 2 which would expand Medicaid to cover those in the “gap”.

Voters also have a chance to elect a new governor. Lieutenant Governor Brad Little is running on the Republican side while Paulette Jordan would be the first woman governor of Idaho if elected.

According to an Ada County voting official, Chris Rich, this election is “breaking all records”. If you haven’t registered to vote, it’s not too late. Idaho offers same-day voter registration at the polls. You will need a valid photo ID and proof of residency like a bank statement or bill.

If you do not have a state registered ID, you may sign an affidavit at a polling site. For more information, you can visit idahovotes.gov.